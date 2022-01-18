Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -342.00 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

