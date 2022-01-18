Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,725 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $63,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. 2,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.80. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

