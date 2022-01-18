Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 398,620 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 247.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $55,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.70. 7,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

