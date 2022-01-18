Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,410 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.50% of Eversource Energy worth $140,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,310. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.62. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

