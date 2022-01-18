Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $125.59 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,585 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $125,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

CMS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. 7,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,890. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.