Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 839,535 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,393,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,535 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $80,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,760. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

