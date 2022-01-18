DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.50 ($43.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.23. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a fifty-two week high of €41.88 ($47.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.