Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,725 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $56,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $937,781,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.59.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.