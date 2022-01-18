Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $67.95 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 2.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $67,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,335,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

