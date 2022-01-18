Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,766 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $52,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.