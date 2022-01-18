Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 234,750 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 234,750 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

UNP stock opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

