Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,389 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,891,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 14.03% of Universal Electronics worth $93,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $513.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.23 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

