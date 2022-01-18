Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,806 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of PTC worth $78,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

