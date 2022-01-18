Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,069 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $63,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter worth $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.53.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

WING stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

