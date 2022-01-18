easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Average PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

