easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $900.00 Average PT from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Cheuvreux downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,230. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

