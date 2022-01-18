Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.91

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 169,517 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 385,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 51,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

