Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 54.3% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,790. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

