Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $29.76 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $29,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

