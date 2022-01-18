Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 18,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $20,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,120. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

