Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

