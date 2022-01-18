Effect.AI (EFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00203813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00041921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00426681 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00073348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars.

