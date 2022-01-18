eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of EHTH opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 70.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $11,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

