El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Position Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.27% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $507.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

