Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 839,403 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

