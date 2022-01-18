Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 91 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.34. 204,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,650. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

