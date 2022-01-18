Elgethun Capital Management Buys 435 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. FOX comprises about 1.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after acquiring an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,217,000 after buying an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after buying an additional 125,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 17,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

