Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,108,000 after buying an additional 590,829 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.33. 5,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,900. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

