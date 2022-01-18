Elgethun Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 176,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,880. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.