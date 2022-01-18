Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EEGI opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.

Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

