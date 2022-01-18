Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,215,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EEGI opened at 0.00 on Tuesday. Eline Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.
Eline Entertainment Group Company Profile
Read More: Overweight
Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.