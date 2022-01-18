Emercoin Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $14,171.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,679,069 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

