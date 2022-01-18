Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Enbridge stock opened at C$52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.78 and a 52-week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

