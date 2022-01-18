Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,575 ($21.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,707.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,719.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34). The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.