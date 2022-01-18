Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$43.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$276.82.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$27.33. 103,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,187. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.46.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9204247 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.