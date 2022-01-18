ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.70 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

ETR ENI opened at €13.22 ($15.02) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.89. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

