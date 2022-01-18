ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Raised to €19.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($20.45) to €19.00 ($21.59) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. ENI has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

