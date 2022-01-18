Enigma Hits 1-Day Volume of $254,199.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Enigma has a total market cap of $712,748.59 and $254,199.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.77 or 0.00312006 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016308 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.