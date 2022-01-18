Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESVIF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

