Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 15,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

