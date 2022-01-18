Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,306. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

