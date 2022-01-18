Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$195.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

