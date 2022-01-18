Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Down 33.9% in December

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ERMAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERMAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 27,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728. Eramet has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

