Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 191,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 543,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

