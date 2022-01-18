Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,804 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

