Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,254 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE:CVX opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $248.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

