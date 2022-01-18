Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 458 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American International Group by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in American International Group by 464,814.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after buying an additional 999,351 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.