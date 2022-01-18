Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,037,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,037,000 after purchasing an additional 325,592 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

