Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

