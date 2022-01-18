Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

