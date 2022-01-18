Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NEE stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

