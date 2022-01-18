Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of EBC opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.